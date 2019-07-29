Grace Ragle, 96, passed Thursday, July 25, at Essentia Health Northern Pines in Aurora. Born February 22, 1923 to William and Christine (Olson) Fransen on the family homestead near Hazelton, North Dakota. Went to a rural elementary school and graduated from Hazelton High School.
Served in the Navy during World War II as a machinist.
She married Cecil (Shorty) Ragle in 1950, moved to Minnesota in 1955 and made their home in Lakeland. She was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo, had a great interest in politics, avid reader, wonderful cook and a witty sense of humor.
Preceded in death by parents, husband; Shorty, son; Garry, daughter-in-law; Merle, Brothers; Selmer, Clarence and Carl, Sisters; Myrtle, Mabel, Alice, Edna, Mae, and Eunice.
Survivors are daughters; Cecila (Bob) Croteau and Christy (Pete Bradach) Mesojedec, Grandchildren; Mike Lusk and Celene Butler, Great Grandchildren; Alanna, Brent and Beau.
o
A private family burial will be at Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
