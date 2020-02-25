Grant A. Olsen
Grant A. Olsen, 83, of Babbitt, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt at noon with visitation one hour prior. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
