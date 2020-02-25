Grant A. Olsen

Grant A. Olsen, 83, of Babbitt, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence.

o

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Babbitt at noon with visitation one hour prior. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

To plant a tree in memory of Grant Olsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries