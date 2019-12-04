Gregory Michael Oven, the 5th child born to George and Lois Oven on November 19, 1957, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at The Waterview Pines in Virginia, after a long struggle with cancer. He grew up in Fayal Township, in a neighborhood filled with family, cousins, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends.
Greg went to school in Eveleth, graduating with the Class of 1977. He was employed at Minntac and held various jobs until his failing health prevented him from working. He was a kind and gentle man who was most happy when surrounded by his family and spending time at the cabin.
Greg is survived by his sisters, Jeannie (Bob) Elliott and Peggy Ziegler; brothers, Pat (Susan), Ron, Dan, Paul (Mary Beth); nieces, Jennie (Jason) Stutsman, Amy (Jake) Luecken, Emily and Ellie Oven; nephews, Ryan (Kris) Ziegler, Patrick (Selena) Ziegler, Jess (Nikki) Elliott, Jacob (Candace) Oven, Reid (Kristen) Oven; numerous great nieces and great nephews; cousins and his very special Aunty Adelle Deloria.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lois; brother-in-law, John Ziegler; sister-in-law, Anne Oven; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Sherri and the late Dan Kangas, and Shannon and Dave Martin for the kind and loving care given to Greg. Thank you also to the dedicated staff at The Waterview Pines who made him a part of their family; Dr. Nick Vidor and staff at Cook Area Health Services and Dr. Ryan Groeschl at St. Mary’s in Duluth who truly was Greg’s guardian angel.
Visitation for Greg will be from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth with a memorial service led by Deacon Dan Schultz at 1:00 p.m. To sign the guestbook, go to www.cron-sheehy.com
