Greta Denny passed away peacefully at 5 a.m. on Saturday 8/3/19, while with family at VRMC. Greta was beloved by her many family and friends, and she will be sorely missed.
Greta was born in Eveleth on September 9th, 1928 to parents, Roy Vanderwalker and Rose Vanderwalker (Bertucci), and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1946.
Greta was married to Charles Denny in 1952, and they had 5 children together during a 50-year marriage, which she often liked to brag about. Greta and Chuck also had many grandchildren, and many others that they treated as grandchildren. Greta lived for her family and friends, and was fiercely loyal to those she cared about.
Greta enjoyed reading the newspaper, doing the crosswords and cipher, and playing cribbage and smear with her friends. Greta also loved cooking, making potica or other ethnic foods, and she loved to use her cooking as a way to bring people together. Many who read this may even have their own story of Greta forcing them to have “just one more plate”.
As Greta got older and her health deteriorated, many of Greta’s friends/supports were extremely helpful, and allowed her to maintain her independence, and enjoy a quality of life that she and our family are extremely thankful for.
Our family would like to give special thanks to Greta’s neighbors, Kayla and Keith Johnson, friends Kurt and Paula Thompson, and friend Amanda Sanders, who were all there for her when she needed help in her later stages of life. Our family would also like to acknowledge all of the excellent care that Greta received from in-home nurses and staff at VRMC, Essentia Health-Virginia and Hibbing, and Waterview Woods Assisted Living in Eveleth.
o
Our family would like to extend an invitation for all who would like to attend to join us at the pavilion at Veteran’s Park in Eveleth from Noon — 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th. Please bring your favorite stories as we meet to celebrate Greta’s life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.