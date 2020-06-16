Guy L. Vito, 66, of Eveleth died on his birthday, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth. He was born in 1954 in Duluth. He grew up in Eveleth and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1973. Guy was employed at US Steel in Mt. Iron, until his untimely disabling accident.
Guy enjoyed cross-word puzzles, word search and writing letters. Despite his handicap, Guy lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by several cousins, including his special cousin and guardian, Cynthia Hadrava and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Woods for the excellent care that was given to Guy over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Jennie (Gais) Vito and sister, Terese.
A graveside service at Eveleth Cemetery will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Eamonn Boland will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
