On October 14, 2019, as a result of Chromosome 15 complications, Harlow Marie Lynn Wright got her angel wings shortly after coming into the world.
She is survived in death by her parents Amanda Kamencik and Lucas Wright (Virginia, MN), sisters Madeline (Iowa), Milana and Neah, brother Landon (Virginia, MN) , Grandparents Andrew and Stacy Kamencik (Virginia, MN), Zachary and Mitzi LaNier Cheney (Angora, MN) and Peter and Kelly Wright (Brainerd, MN) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is proceded in death by Great Grand-parents Joe and Charlotte Kamencik, Cheryl Baughman and JoAnn MacDiarmid, a Great Uncle Gary Wright and Aunt Kendra Baughman.
Harlow gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth. She will be forever loved and missed.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
