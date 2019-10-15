Harold John Baumgartner, 86, of Cook, MN passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Littlefork Care Center.
Harold was born to Walter and Ella (Neuhaus) Baumgartner on September 22, 1933 in Colby, WI. Harold grew up and attended school in Colby; graduating from Colby High School in 1951. Shortly after graduation, Harold went to work for Zontelli Line Construction in North Dakota as a lineman. In 1953, Harold returned to Colby to bring his high school love Myrtle “Mert” Haas to Cook, MN where they were united in marriage on September 5, 1953. They were blessed with four children. Sadly, Harold lost his beloved “Mert” in 1983. Harold was very good with people and that ability allowed him to be successful in his work career. He went to work for Northern Electric Coop in Cook, MN in 1957 and worked his way up to “Line Supervisor” before retiring in 1994.
Harold loved sports, and as his children grew, he would often attend their games to watch and cheer. Harold enjoyed playing sports as well. He was on the local baseball team “Cook Athletics” and joined the bowling team for Lens Body Shop. Harold was also an avid outdoorsman. He took many camping trips with his family as they grew up. His children cherish the special memories they made with their father while tenting and fishing on remote lakes in the boundary waters; portaging from lake to lake. He also enjoyed camping and fishing trips with his friends from work and his brothers and their spouses. Harold spent many hours on the lake catching fish on the line or netting white fish to smoke. As his family tells it with a smile “He liked to fish but did not like to release”. Harold also enjoyed cooking, playing cribbage, collecting coins, and caring for his pets.
Harold is remembered by his family as a man who was truly honest, and a man who was tough on the outside but tender at heart. He had a wonderful memory and was a great story teller. He was a jokester and would often tell funny stories as he loved to laugh, and make people laugh with him.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ella; his beloved wife Myrtle “Mert” (Haas) Baumgartner; brothers: Donald and Vernon Baumgartner; and grandson, Patrick Wilenius.
Harold is survived by his children: Lindy (Leo) Wilenius; Allan (Peggy) Baumgartner; Dan (Melissa) Baumgartner; and Mary (Lyle) Larson; grandchildren: Joe (Megan) Baumgartner; Beth Wilenius; David (Kelsey) Wilenius; Sabrina (Will Long) Baumgartner; Brock Baumgartner; Hannah (Jace) Junker; Garrett Larson; Breann Larson; and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Pat) Baumgartner; sister, Lucille (Ron) Nelson; brothers and sisters in-law: Maxine Haas, Marian Haas, Ella Huckbody, Doris and Bruce Wussow, Irene Baumgartner, and Dorothy Baumgartner.
The family sincerely thanks all of the caregivers in Harold’s life.
o
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.