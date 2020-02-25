Harriet Erickson Koski, age 97, of Virginia, MN, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna Hakala; husbands, Wayne Koski and Onnie Erickson; brothers, Hans and Clifford Hakala; step-children, Rodney Erickson and Karen Lindland.
Survived by children, Wayne (Becky) Koski and Gloria (Dennis) Knudson; step-children, Mardel Lampi, Becky Koski, Ross Erickson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Harriet and Wayne owned and operated the Virginia Steam Bath from 1957-1978. She enjoyed time at the family cabin on Lake Vermillion and dancing.
Memorial service Saturday, February 29th at 3PM at Cremation Society of MN, 7100 France Ave. S., Edina, MN with visitation beginning at 2PM. A gathering will be held later in Virginia, MN for the inurnment.
