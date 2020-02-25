Harriet Erickson Koski, age 97, of Virginia, MN, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Anna Hakala; husbands, Wayne Koski and Onnie Erickson; brothers, Hans and Clifford Hakala; step-children, Rodney Erickson and Karen Lindland.

Survived by children, Wayne (Becky) Koski and Gloria (Dennis) Knudson; step-children, Mardel Lampi, Becky Koski, Ross Erickson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Harriet and Wayne owned and operated the Virginia Steam Bath from 1957-1978. She enjoyed time at the family cabin on Lake Vermillion and dancing.

o

Memorial service Saturday, February 29th at 3PM at Cremation Society of MN, 7100 France Ave. S., Edina, MN with visitation beginning at 2PM. A gathering will be held later in Virginia, MN for the inurnment.

To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Koski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries