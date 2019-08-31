Harvey Dennis Thompson, 67, of Biwabik was born September 2, 1951 and died on August 28, 2019 at Essentia Health in Virginia after a 4 ½ year battle with lung cancer.
Harvey attended the Police Science Course as part of graduation class #58 at Arden Hills Training Center in New Brighton Minnesota, where he received his certification from the Minnesota Attorney General. He served as Police Chief of both Biwabik Township and Fayal Township for a combined 30 years of service until his final retirement in 2015; this included 1 ½ years on the Gilbert police force in the mid-seventies. He also served as an EMT with the Eveleth Ambulance Service for 6 years, served on the Biwabik Township Board as supervisor and chairman, and on the planning committee for the building of the new Biwabik Township Hall. Harvey was a member in good standing with Teamsters Local 346 out of Duluth for many years and also a member of AFSCME (American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees) for 22 years. His other work included Erie Mining Co. (LTV Steel), Stavers Foundry, Bechtel Corp., Johnson Bros., Hammerlund and many other contractors over the years.
Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time at the casino where he made many friends. He also enjoyed time spent at his cabin on Lake Vermillion, in the company of family and friends.
Harvey is survived by his mother Lena Thompson Bernard; his siblings, Sharlene Overton, Linda (Bryan) Jensen, Karen (Mike) Tulenchik, and Roger (Josephine) Thompson; his stepsiblings, William (Cheryl) Bernard, Stephen Bernard, Kathi (Pete) Johnson, and Jennifer (Brian) Taylor; his sister in law Carole Rolstone; and his dear friends Judy Sersha and Gordy Nissila.
Harvey was preceded in death by his father Robert Thompson, his wife Shirley Biondich Thompson, his stepson Michael Koroshec, and his stepsister Carol Cress.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Peterson and the East Range Hospice team for the exemplary care they provided Harvey. Please consider donations to the Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospice, East Range.
o
Funeral Service for Harvey will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Mickey Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.