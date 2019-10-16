Helen Copperud Marconett was born on March 21, 1922 to Sigurd and Hilma (Hendrickson) Copperud. She grew up in Virginia, MN, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1939 and Virginia Junior College in 1941. She continued her education, leaving Virginia for Baltimore, MD, enrolling in and graduating from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing in 1944.
Helen married Bert Marconett in Monroe, LA September 23, 1944. After WWII, Helen worked as an RN in the Virginia Hospital. While living in Minneapolis she had various volunteer positions helping the disabled throughout her life. In her later years, she tutored students who were attending Mesabi Range College.
Helen was known for her chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon bread and her hot fudge sundaes. She was an avid bridge player and MN Twins fan until her mid 90’s and loved all types of card games.
One of her favorite pastimes was reading books, fiction and non-fiction alike. She also loved to travel both in the US and internationally, and enjoyed her time at their cabin on Breezy Point, Lake Vermilion. Helen was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by son David (Patti) of Albuquerque, NM, daughter Jean (Roger Borowick) Marconett of Rochester, MN and granddaughter Kate (Keenan) Jackson of Albuquerque, NM. Two great grandchildren, Jonesy and Grant Jackson and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bert in 1992, her parents, one sister; Anne and two brothers; Roy and Bruce.
Her memory will be cherished by many other relatives and friends.
In her last 2 years she was at Waterview Woods in Eveleth and in the hands of the caring staff there.
o
There will be no memorial service according to Helen’s wishes.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.