Helen Eleanor Lakner, 98, of Ely, MN passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely with her family by her side.
She was born on April 19, 1921 in Section 30 (Ely) to John and Hannah (Ullakko) Carlson. Helen was the second to the youngest of 16 children and grew up in Section 30 where she had wonderful memories of fishing in the small stream across the road from their home. She attended school in Section 30 and graduated from Orting Washington High School.
In 1939 she married Albert Lakner and made a home in Winton, MN where they raised their 4 sons. The family enjoyed fishing, camping and berry picking. She held many jobs including being a meter reader for the Village of Winton, working at both the Winton and Ely Co-ops, and especially loved her job as a nursing assistant at the Ely Nursing Home.
Later in her life, she and Albert moved back into her family home in Section 30 where she loved spending time in her garden, watching the wildlife and knitting. Helen was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ely and its Grace Circle, Ladies of Kalava and part of their singing group, the Winton Community and Garden Club and the Winton Canasta Club
She is survived by sons William (Sandie) Lakner of Brandywine, MD, James (Cindy) Lakner of Scottsburg, IN, Tom (Mary) Lakner of Columbus, MN and daughter-in-law Nancy (Ted) Sterbenk of Ely, MN. Eight grandchildren, William, Donald, Michael and Jon Lakner; Barney Lakner, Jodi Lakner; Patrick Lakner and Jennifer Nichols; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albert Lakner and son Martin.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Ely with Pastor Eric Thiele officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service the church. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Campership Fund. Burial will be at a later date in the Ely Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
