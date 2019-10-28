Helen “Holly” Skorich, 85, Grand Rapids, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the River Grand, Grand Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.

Per Holly’s wishes, a private family burial was held in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

