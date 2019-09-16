Helen Irene (Hytonen) Snidarich, 91, a lifelong resident of Fayal Township, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 17, 1928 in Eveleth, MN to Sulo F. and Aina M. (Niemi) Hytonen. After graduating from Eveleth Schools, she worked for the Fair Store and Gershgol’s Market in Eveleth. On June 22, 1946, she married the love of her life, Edward A. Snidarich, after he returned home from WWII. The couple settled in Fayal Township, where they raised their family.
Helen enjoyed sewing, baking, canning, and being a homemaker. She and Fuzzy would enjoy dancing anytime they could. She was a member of the Eveleth VFW Auxiliary, the Range Polka Club, American Yugoslav Club, and Virginia Area Senior Citizens. She also co-hosted a weekly radio show “Polka Lovers Time” on WEVE/WMNT with her son Johnny.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and she was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward in 1990, and son Darrell in 2018.
Helen leaves behind her daughter, Cheryl (Gus) Josephson; sons, Mark (Debbie) Snidarich and Johnny (Samantha) Snidarich; grandchildren, Darren (Melissa) Snidarich and their son Garett, Daniel (Shawn) Snidarich and their sons Drayke and Cole, Kara Jo Sacchetti and her daughters Natalie and Nora; special friend of 21 years Franklin Sterle; and grandpups Lucy an Andie.
“I’ve had the best life; I wouldn’t have changed a single thing.” -Helen Snidarich-
A celebration of her life will be Friday, September 20, 2019 3:00 pm at the Gilbert VFW. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
