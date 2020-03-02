Helen Joyce (Bitker) Goryance, age 88, formerly of Aurora, MN, died Friday, February 28, 2020, in Orchard Manor, Grove City, PA.

Helen was born to Herman and Meta (Stender) Bitker on September 21, 1931, Austin, MN. After meeting Joe Goryance in Aurora, they married on February 8, 1958. She spent most of her adult life in Aurora, moving only later to be near family.

Helen is survived by her children: Joseph (Myra) Goryance and Joelyn (Geo) Richards; grandchildren: Joseph and Jacob Goryance, Caleb and Elizabeth Richards; sisters: Bonnie (Harlan) Olson and Lois (Bill) Huff; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and “second son” Alan (Erika) Hodnik.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents, and siblings: Donald, Ronald, and Donna Marie.



A memorial service with inurnment will follow at a later date in Minnesota.

