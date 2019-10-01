On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Helen Joyce (Hayes) Clark, of Auburn, GA, loving wife and mother of four children, graduated this life and ascended into the arms of her Divine Father. Helen was 85 years old.
Helen was born at home on November 7, 1933 in Cloquet, MN. She was the youngest daughter of Clarence and Eva (Pigman) Hayes. She received her diploma in nursing from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Duluth, MN, in the spring of 1954. In the fall of 1954, she married Phillip S. Clark. Together they raised two daughters, Connie and Jan, both RNs- following in their mother’s footsteps. And two sons, Patrick and Curtis who passed away unexpectedly in 1973.
Helen had a passion for music. She served as the church pianist and organist at the Babbitt Baptist Church in Babbitt, MN, for 25 years. She also played the French horn for Cloquet High School Orchestra and Marching Band. Due to Alzheimer’s disease, she was no longer able to play her beloved instruments but would keep time to music, tapping away to her favorite hymns played on her Alexa device. Helen was known for her infectious smile and her kind, compassionate spirit.
She is survived by her husband Phillip, daughter Connie (husband Glenn) Harle of Hibbing, MN, daughter Jan of Ellijay, GA, granddaughter Dr. Marissa (husband Dr. Nicholas McCann) Harle of Minneapolis, MN, grandson Patrick (wife Brooke) Harle, great grandchildren, Oliver and Elsie of Hibbing, MN, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Helen is reunited in death with her father, Clarence, and her mother Eva. Her brother Del and sisters Evelyn and Marian and her two sons, Patrick and Curtis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 11 o’clock a.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 3481 Hamilton Mill Road, Buford, GA 30519.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Helen at hamiltonmillchapel.com
