Helen Margaret [Mesojedec] Adkisson, age 94 of Ely and formerly of Tower died June 28, 2020 in Carefree Senior Living Center in Ely of natural causes. She was born July 11, 1925 in Soudan, the daughter of Ludvik and Helena {Breznik} Mesojedec and was a 1943 graduate of Tower-Soudan High School. After graduation, Helen moved to San Francisco to work for the United States Army; and met Charles Adkisson. They were married on August 5, 1944 in Presidio of San Francisco, CA. They returned to Tower and were longtime residents. Helen was an active member of Tower-Soudan, serving of the Tower City Council, KSKJ (Secretary 1974 to 2011), SWU, Legion Auxiliary, St. Martin’s Church (St. Theresa Circle and General Chairman of Circles), St. Anthony’s Church, Respite, Moving Meals, Parkside Advisory Board, Cub Scout Den Mother, and a Girl Scout Leader.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, plant and flower gardening, volunteer work, and providing transportation to those unable to drive. Helen was a wonderful mother and wife. She was caring, accepting, compassionate, and generous. Helen was a capable, kind woman who opened her door to anyone. She will be remembered for her wit, intelligence, and strong faith. Helen was a friend to many and loved by many. Her children are so proud of their mother.
Helen is survived by Children: Charles E. (Margaret) Adkisson, Brooklyn Center, MN; Gregory (Gloria Gervais) Adkisson, Eagles Nest/Ely, MN; Mary Lee Erickson, Ely, MN; Scott (Dawn) Adkisson, Red Wing, MN; Joseph Adkisson, Babbitt, MN; Jean (Jess) Lindsay, Iowa Falls, IA; Daughter-in-law: Nancy (Dennis) Olds, Hibbing, MN; Grandchildren: Julie Wolbeck, Anita Adkisson, Edward Adkisson, Ann Adkisson, Peter Adkisson, Lee Adkisson, Michael Coombe, Joshua Adkisson, Gabriel Adkisson, Marina Lindsay; Great-Grandchildren: Emma Adkisson, Taylor Lussier-Flesher, Chris Hedger, Jason Hedger, Jorie O’Connor, Nolan Adkisson, Summer Pederson, Lilly Pederson, Olivia Pederson, Kaden Adkisson, Aili Adkisson, Tyler Kienlen, Isaac Coombe, Kendall Coombe, Kalie Adkisson, Marie Adkisson, Chloe Adkisson, Isaiah Adkisson, Madeline Adkisson, Isabelle Adkisson; Sister: Rose Passi; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Husband: Charles I. Adkisson; Son: Paul Adkisson; Grandson: Michael Adkisson; Mother – Helen (Breznik) Mesojedec; Father – Ludvik Mesojedec; Brothers: Edward Mesojedec, Frank Mesojedec , Joseph Mesojedec, Herman Mesojedec, Ludvik Mesojedec; Sisters: Mary Mesojedec, Vida Popesh, Elizabeth Spreitzer, Gizella DeMasi, Pauline Wiirre, and Agnes Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Reverend Father Nick Nelson, Celebrant. Due to Covid Concerns, there will be no visitation. Please remember social distancing, and your mask. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Casketbearers will be grandsons: Edward Adkisson, Peter Adkisson, Lee Adkisson, Michael Coombe, Joshua Adkisson, and Gabriel Adkisson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, and may be directed to: St Martin’s Church, Tower.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
