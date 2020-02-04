Helen R. Jacklen, 87, longtime resident of Hibbing died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Essentia Health-Virginia in Virginia, MN.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4020 9th Avenue West
Hibbing, MN 55746
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
4020 9th Avenue West
Hibbing, MN 55746
