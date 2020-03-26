Herbert Gerald Garrard

Herbert Gerald Garrard, 98, of Hibbing passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Guardian Angels Health Center in Hibbing.

He was born on October 9, 1921 in Jenkins Township, Minnesota, (near Brainerd) to Robert and Bertha (Gaskins) Garrard and grew up there.

Jerry served in the Army Air Corp during World War II, flying 26 missions, and worked for 30 years with the Minnesota Highway Patrol (1951-1981). He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing.

Uncle Jerry is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Priscilla (Moberg) Garrard and 10 siblings.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Garrard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries