Herbert Henry Schur was born November 21, 1923 in Hibbing, MN, the youngest of eight children, to Rowland and Emma (Gagnon) Schur. He grew up in Mt. Iron, graduating from Mt. Iron H.S. in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving overseas as a radioman including duty with the U.S. Merchant Marine on several Liberty ships in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth, serving as president of his class, and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He then returned to Mt. Iron where he served as US Postmaster. He then attended the University of Wisconsin, Superior receiving his bachelor and master’s degrees in education. Herbert was married on September 19, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Iron to Vivian J. Gaspersich. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Mt. Iron in a house that Herb and Vivian built with the help of their friend Bud. It was the first of many DIY projects that Herb enthusiastically tackled through the years. The Schurs lived and raised their family in Mt. Iron for many years. Herb was employed for a time with St. Louis County Social Services before taking an elementary school position in 1959 with the Eveleth School District as a 5th and 6th grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School. He was a teacher and Curriculum Director before being named the Franklin Elementary School Principal until his retirement in 1989. Vivian was a homemaker, stay at home Mom and life partner. They moved to Stewartville in 2000 to live with their sons. Herb was a past member of Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Iron, Resurrection Church in Eveleth, the Knights of Columbus and was a current member of St. Bernards Church. He served on the Mt. Iron school board, soloed as a pilot, was a member of the MEA, served as Commander of the Mt. Iron American Legion Post 220, and sang in the Men’s Chorus in Eveleth. Herb was an active member of the MN DFL and at a local caucus nominated Rudy Perpich for Governor in his election year of 1976. Herb enjoyed golf and all sports, especially Notre Dame football. He loved working on the cabin on Bear Island Lake and time spent with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.
Herb is survived by his wife Vivian (they were married for 65 years), two daughters and three sons - John and David both of Stewartville; Doug (Lori) of Ventura, CA; Renee Bodovinitz of Stewartville and Donna (Jim) Monson of Palmdale, CA; seven grandchildren - Dr. Mathew Schur, Sarah Schur, Samuel Schur, Nicholas Monson, Kristin Monson, USAF 1Lt. Steven Bodovinitz, Angelina “Nina” Bodovinitz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters – Rachel, Burrell and Sister Madeleva and four brothers – Chester, Harold, John and James, and his niece Claire.
The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and the Visiting Angels for their care and guidance through this difficult time.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Herbert H. Schur, 95, of Stewartville, MN, formerly a longtime Mt. Iron and Eveleth, MN resident, will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday (August 13, 2019) at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Mr. Schur passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday (August 7, 2019) at his home. He was a man of deep and abiding faith in the Lord.
A time of visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service at St. Bernard’s Church in Stewartville on Tuesday morning. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Herb are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com
