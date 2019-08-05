Hilda Jenny Anderson, known to her friends as Jenny, peacefully passed in her sleep Friday, July 5th, 2019 at the age of 80.
Jenny was born in Rolla, North Dakota to Eli and Caroline Mattson. Early in life she worked at Virginia Regional Medical Center as a nurse’s aide, worked many years at Minntac, spent many years as a nanny in Darien, Connecticut for Randy and Becky Johnson, and then retired in Frontenac and Fort Scott, Kansas. Jenny was a strong and independent woman, nurtured meaningful friendships wherever she lived, and enjoyed traveling to Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Hawaii where she was inspired by the tropical climate.
She is survived by her daughter Tammi and her husband Keith Stickney, her son Guy and his wife Amanda, her son Jay and his wife Ronda, her former husband Sheldon Anderson, her sister Betty Main, her brother John Mattson, 20 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A “Celebration of Life”, in remembrance of Jenny for family and friends, is planned at 7336 Pearson Road, Virginia, Minnesota, Saturday, August 17th 1pm–4pm. An informal burial of her remains is planned for Monday, August 19th, 2019, 11am, at the Finnish Cemetery just north of Perth, North Dakota. Send condolences to "Celebrating Jenny", c/o Melissa Block, 7336 Pearson Road, Virginia, Minn. 55792.
“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” (Proverbs 4: 23)
