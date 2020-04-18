Ida Marie Renzaglia, 103, of Virginia, passed away Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, at The Waterview Pines, a profound reflection of her unwavering love of God and of her Catholic faith.
A lifelong resident of the Virginia area, Ida Marie was born on October 23, 1916, in the Franklin Location to Joseph and Lucy (Caretto) Penoncello.
After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1935, she worked at the Home Lunch until marrying her soulmate Dominic A. Renzaglia on August 29, 1938, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
The couple moved to an Italian neighborhood on the Northside where they resided for over sixty years with Ida being a full time homemaker whose back door was always open and whose coffee pot was always on for relatives and friends who gathered around her kitchen table.
She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and its St. Mary’s Guild, and she often chaired the annual Spring Pie Social. She enjoyed cooking and baking her Italian dishes and chocolate chip cookies, crocheting and knitting especially the hundreds of teddy bears for the children of Africa, playing Smear with her family and Hand and Foot at the Virginia Senior Citizens Center, and volunteering at St. Michael’s Health and Rehab Center, the Virginia Convalescent Care Center, and the Virginia Historical Society Museum, for which she was recognized with the North St. Louis County runner-up Outstanding Senior Citizen Award in 2005.
She was an avid reader who also enjoyed the Sudoku challenges. For many years she was an afternoon bowler when not dabbling in the ceramics world. She was very fond of dogs and smitten with hummingbirds.
Ida is survived by her three sons, Reynold J. (Cathie) of Mt. Iron; Gene F. (Linda) of Wilmington, NC; and John Dee of Virginia; her seven grandchildren, Richard (Brenda) of St. Michael, MN; Shelley (Derek) Thomas of Hermantown; Bret (Tammy) of Mt. Iron; Chad (Rachel) of Mt. Iron; Stefanie (Mark) Neal of Wilmington, NC; Jason (Keith) of Raleigh, NC; and Gina (Bill) Lees of Winchester, VA; her ten great-grandchildren, Sydney (Chris) and Ryne Renzaglia; Victoria, Dominic, and Cambriia Thomas; Cody Jones (Bridgette); Caden and Kylee Renzaglia; and Lucas and Logan Neal; many loving nieces and nephews including Geraldine “Dolly” Roswold, Debbie Hilson, Phyllis Harvey, Lynn Sunsdahl, and Cathy Kwiatkowski; and her amazing Northside neighbors Pat, Cindy, and Katie Rogers, Suzie Proctor, and Vicky Ziegler.
Ida was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dominic in 2001, her parents Joseph and Lucy Penoncello, her sister Alvera and her husband Guido Lanari, her brother Levio and his wife Ann Penoncello, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Renaldo and Filomena Renzaglia, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Floyd and Zaida O’Brien, Frindo and Dolly Renzaglia, Kenneth and Irene Oakman, and Guy and Betty Renzaglia, and very special nieces and nephews Lorraine Johnson, Barbara Stickney, Loren and Tim Renzaglia and Jerry Penoncello.
Ida’s family wants to gratefully acknowledge all of the kind staff at St. Michael’s Health and Rehab Center/The Waterview Pines for their loving care over the past few years. And her boys want everyone to know that “Una mamma Italiana e una benedizione di Dio.”
o
A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.