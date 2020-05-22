Ilene Andrick, 92, of Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Ilene was born on May 21, 1928 to Carl and Ida Bystrom. Ilene attended school in Cotton and graduated from Virginia High School. She married Joe Andrick living at the family home on Northside of Virginia. Ilene worked at Pepelnjak’s Bakery for many years.
Ilene was a member of the Northern Club Women’s Auxiliary and Holy Spirit Catholic Church and very devoted to her faith.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends on Lake Vermilion. She loved to cook and bake traditional Iron Range dishes.
Ilene lived a long and fulfilling life and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Brian) Pazzelli, Stephen (Melody) Andrick, Joan (Bob) Hanlon, Jim (Carrie) Andrick, Tom (Debbie) Andrick, and Kevin Andrick; son-in-law, Doug Jackels; grandchildren, Luke Thayer, Antonio Pazzelli, Marco Pazzelli, Patty Andrick, Matt Jackels, Eric Jackels, Leah Jackels, Joe Jackels, Tim (Megan) Jackels, Ryan (Laurel) Hanlon, Kevin (Adriana) Hanlon, Patrick Hanlon, Colleen Hanlon (Curt Cimino), Anna Andrick, Sarah Andrick, Heather (Marty Meyer) Andrick, Sara (Ray) Petersen, and Kevin (Bjorna) Jayson; great grandchildren, Oliver, Jack, Joseph, Carly Ann, Jude, Corinne, Felicity, Bennett, Lucas, Gabi, Cate, Kyle, Wyatt, Jane, and Margit.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, Joseph “Dewey”; daughter, Mary Ann; daughter-in-law, Shirley; grandson, Robert; and sister, Audrey; and great grandson, Matthew.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the First Responders, EMTs and Virginia Police, we are very thankful for your quick response and respectful, caring service.
A private family burial will be held. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
