Impie Marie Luukkonen, 94, of Britt, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by her family.

Impie was born on April 17, 1925 in Virginia to Andrew and Aina (Leppinen) Maki, raised in Britt, and graduated from the Alango High School, class of 1943. She resided in Britt since 1948.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary of Cook, and was the owner/operator of the North Side Café in Virginia.

Survivors include four children, Diane (Jim) Miller of McGregor, Albert Luukkonen of Britt, Darlene Lossing of Cook and Cynthia Bozicevich of Britt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Esther Heinonen of Britt, son-in-law Dennis Wessman of Tower, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Impie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jalmer Luukkonen, daughter Barbara Wessman, great-grandson, Michael Wessman, II, son-in-law John Lossing, five brothers and two sisters.

o

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia with Judy Peliska officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Sand Lake Chapel Cemetery in Britt at a later date. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

