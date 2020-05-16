Inez T. Caple, 91, of Duluth, passed away on Sunday March 8, 2020 at the Aftenro Home. She was born in Tioga, ND on April 23, 1928 to Edwin and Belinda Chrislock. Inez graduated from International Falls class of 1946. She had worked as a waitress at the Wilbert Café for many years, also at Sue’s Sweet Shop in Cotton, and the Cotton Bottle Shop, and retired from the Melrude Post Office when she was 73. Inez was a member of the Kral Matha Peterson VFW Post 3044 Auxiliary, proud member of the Melrude ladies aid, and the Melrude Church. She enjoyed painting, drawing, and singing at weddings and funerals. The Caple family was the cornerstone of Melrude, Inez was the face of Melrude, she always greeted you with a smile and she had great stories to share and she had a very contagious laugh. There was no doubt she was a strong, tough, Norwegian Woman. Inez will be dancing with many angels including her granddaughter Terri. She will be missed by many.
Inez was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Caple, her sister Linda, and a granddaughter Terri Lynn Sellness.
Inez is survived by her children Alan (Arlene) of Duluth, Joseph (Geralyn) of Melrude, Ben (Debbie) of Makinen, Wendy (Tony) De Biase of Las Vegas, and John (Margie) of Oliver, WI, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brothers Donald (Gladys) Chrislock of Cheula Vista, CA and Richard Chrislock of International Falls, sister JoAnn (Harold) Caviness of Windham, MN, many nieces and nephews, and her favorite niece Lynn Rohlf of Duluth.
Celebration of Life in the Melrude Town Hall will be held in August. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Melrude, MN. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. 218-727-3555.
