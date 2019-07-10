Irene June Coleman, age 93, of Mountain Iron, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was born on June 25, 1926 to Carl and Anna (Jantvold) Peterson at Pinewood (Aure) MN. She attended country school through 8th grade, graduated from Bemidji High School in 1944, attended Bemidji State College, and graduated from Northern Business College. On December 23, 1946, she married Warren M. Coleman. They were married for 59½ years, and, during that time, had 6 children.
Irene worked for Armco Steel in North Minneapolis as a secretary. She worked as a fashion consultant and manager for Fashion Wagon, Duluth; Queen’s Way to Fashion, Chicago; and Town and Country of Worchester, Mass. She volunteered for over 20 years as a tax consultant for A.A.R.P. and the IRS.
Irene was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was a member of MN Sr. Federation where she served as area Representative; member of Mountain Iron Senior Citizens where she served as Treasurer for 10 years, was chairman of membership and Vice-President there.
She also was a member of Virginia Senior Citizens where she served as historian. She was a former member of the Hospital Auxiliary and worked in the hospital gift shop.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; parents, Anna and Carl Peterson; brothers, Bennie, Jim, Alvin, and Orlie; and sisters, Gladys and Alice.
She is survived by her six children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families.
o
A memorial is planned at Fort Snelling, St. Paul, MN at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.