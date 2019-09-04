Irey “Skookie” Miles Pocket passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family on August 30, 2019 at the age of 79.
Irey was born on April 18, 1940, in Virginia, MN to Linnea (Maki) and Irey Pocket of Mountain Iron. He grew up in Mountain Iron and attended Dunwoody College for welding. Irey married Charlotte Gundy of Buhl on October 22, 1960.
Irey was a very skilled welder and taught many others how to weld throughout the years. He retired from Ulland Bros. Construction in 1997. After retiring, he owned his successful business “Pocket Welding” for 5 years, then completely retired. He was a proud member of the 49er’s Union.
Irey was an avid hunter and trapper for years. He loved spending as much time as possible at “the shack”, his family’s homestead that was established in 1908. Most weekends and every fall were spent with family and friends at the shack in Togo, MN.
Irey’s years of retirement were spent hunting in Canada at Anishinabi, Caribou and of course, at the shack.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, especially Dr. Miranda and Ashley Chesney, who all took wonderful care of Irey during his battle with liver disease. Also thank you to the Luvdahl family, the Bigfork Ambulance Service, and the Fairview Range Hospice nurses.
Irey is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Charlotte. They had three children, Susan “Suzy” (Ron) Pocket-Fesnick of Chisholm, Sandra “Minnie” Voss of Virginia, and Richard “Richie” (Carla) Pocket of Side Lake; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Greski, Janessa and Jaxen, Cody (Ashley) Gunderson, Hailee, Desi, and “Little” Irey, Zachary (Kiley) Voss, Greyson, Nicholas (Lizzie) Voss, Serenity, AdaLynn and Kayden, Joseph (Jess) Pocket, Andrew Pocket, Karl Fesnick, Markus Durham; and many special nieces and nephews.
Irey was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kathryn; his parents; his sisters, Gail Fish, Juanita Buria and Marge McDonald.
o
There will be a celebration of life at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 am with visitation one-hour prior. Honorary pallbearers are Irey’s grandsons. A luncheon will be served at the Mountain Iron Senior Citizen Center, downtown Mountain Iron, following the services.
