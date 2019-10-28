Irma Ahola Becker, 98, passed away on October 21, 2019.Irma was born in Virginia 1921 to Lydia Haarala Ahola and Emil Ahola. Irma’s interests in school included music, public speaking, and journalism.
After graduating from Virginia High School as Valedictorian, Irma attended Virginia Junior College. She completed her Bachelor of Music Education degree at the University of Minnesota. After teaching music in Indiana and Louisiana, she moved to New York City in 1945 to study singing. There she met and married Lance Becker. They moved to Minneapolis, where their three children were born, then to a Chicago suburb, where Irma earned her Master’s Degree in Guidance Counseling from Loyola University.
The Becker family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1966. Irma was a school counselor in Rapid City, retiring in 1984. Irma gave her time and talents to many community organizations.
Irma was predeceased by her brothers Dr. Kenneth Ahola and Robert Peter Ahola, husband Lance, and grandson Paul Smith.
She is survived and will greatly be missed by her children and a grandchild. Extended family survivors include sisters-in-law Helen Ahola of Minneapolis, and Twilla Ann Ahola of Virginia Minnesota.
o
A celebration of life and memorial service is planned for June. In preparation, memories of Irma can be sent to her daughter Jane Becker at jbeckermusic@gmail.com For the full obituary, please go to kirkfuneralhome.com, click on Obituaries, then search Irma Becker.
