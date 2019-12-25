Iyone Tollefson, 97, of Hoyt Lakes passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Iyone is survived by her children Robert Stephens, Bill (Cindy) Stephens, Jimmy (Barb) Stephens, Bev (Paul) Orso, David (Margie) Stephens. Also many grandchildren and longtime friends Bea and Jack Collins.
There will be no funeral services per her wishes. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
