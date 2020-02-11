Jack Edward Velacich, 79, of Gilbert died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Superior Rehabilitation Center in Superior, WI.
He was born on June 18, 1940 to Slavey and Marjory (Krueger) Velacich in Gilbert. Jack graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1958. Following high school, he went to work in the mines. Jack enlisted in the US Navy, having served during the Vietnam Era. He returned to work in the mines, and retired from LTV Steel. Jack was united in marriage to Jean Spear on September 17, 1968. The couple raised two children and were married for seventeen years, until they parted ways. Music was a huge part of Jack’s life. He was a member of several bands, playing many genres of music, as a guitarist and singer. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and his many pets over his life. Jack owned and operated the Knotted Pine Resort in Isabella. He also ran a body shop out of his garage. He took great pleasure in fixing up old cars and flipping properties. Most of all, Jack loved being a grandpa and spending time at his home on Lost Lake, taking his grandkids out for pontoon rides.
Survivors include his two sons: Joe (Shelly) Velacich of Bennett, WI and Jason Velacich of Finland; grandchildren: Jack and Jace Velacich; a sister, Margie Gulbranson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Jacob Keil Velacich; a brother, Edward Velacich; and his parents.
o
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.