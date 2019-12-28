Jack Huttula

Jack Huttula, 71, of Virginia died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia, MN.

Graveside service for Jack will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Eveleth Cemetery with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Visitation will be from 9-9:40 a.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

