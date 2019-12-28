Jack Huttula, 71, of Virginia died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Essentia Health – Virginia, MN.
o
Graveside service for Jack will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the Eveleth Cemetery with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Visitation will be from 9-9:40 a.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Huttula as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.