James A. Turk, 69, of Apache Junction, AZ passed away from cancer on April 28, 2020 at his home.

Jim was born in Hibbing on May 31, 1950 to John & Marie (Vojacek) Turk. He is survived by his wife, Roberta, whom he married on May 31, 2002.

He is also survived by his son James A Turk Jr., sisters: Marie (Duane) Peterson, Jean (Dan) Jordan, Marilyn (Rick) Dietzman, sister-in-law Bonnie Turk, Aunt Shirley Alberg-Fena and step children, Tara Ziebell and Jared Ziebell.

He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John J Turk Jr.

Jim enjoyed fishing, pickleball, golf, line dancing and having fun with friends.

He was a veteran in the US Air Force.

Jim was cremated and will be buried, at a later date in Dillon, CO. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

