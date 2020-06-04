James Curtis King passed away May 26, 2020 at his home at Victoria Palms, in Donna, TX.
Born on October 3, 1937 to Noble and Helen King, James proudly served as Machinist Mate on the USS Saratoga from 1955 to 1958. He married Theda Thomas on June 9, 1962, and they resided in Mt. Iron, MN. James worked for Jones and Laughlin Steel and also at the Department of Labor as a federal mine inspector until his retirement in 1999. James and Theda moved to Texas upon his retirement.
James was an avid NASCAR fan and worked security at Michigan International Speedway for several years. He also loved to hunt, fish, and ride his Triumph motorcycle and CanAm Spyder. He and Theda also enjoyed making trips back up to the Midwest to visit family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Theda; two sons, Brian (Karen) and Paul (Ronda); siblings, Rod (Carol), Nancy (Jim) Reeves, and Rory (Nancy); five grandchildren, Sheena (Alan) Ingram, Ashleigh, Carleigh (Keith) Kangas, Jaimie, and Brian (Holly); and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Richard (Nancy) and Aaron.
A celebration of life will be held in a future date in Minnesota.
