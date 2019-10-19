James D. Bozicevich, 87, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth surrounded by his three loving daughters.
He was born on April 18, 1932 in Eveleth to John and Ethel (Erickson) Bozicevich; grew up in Eveleth and enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Seabee.
Jim worked as a police officer, who swore to serve and protect, with the Virginia Police Department for 25 years, followed by being the Chief of Police in Eveleth for 15 years. During his time as a civil servant, Jim managed to enroll at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with a major in Criminology and a minor in psychology. He also taught criminology at the Hibbing Technical College. He eventually choose to retire his police badge to pursue a more leisure life, yet always having his community at heart.
He is survived by his daughters Tami Petersen, Jody (Tom) Greifzu and Brenda Dean; his grandchildren, Bret Bozicevich, Daniel Greifzu, Austin Petersen, Aaron Petersen, Ariana Dean and Abbey Greifzu; sister Lois Walden of Lake Vermilion and brother John “Bucko” Bozicevich Jr. of Eveleth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Maxine, beautiful daughter Denise and son-in-law Dale Petersen; and last, but not least, his faithful and beloved companion Duke.
Jim will be always remembered for his quick wit, humor and smart temperament. He will forever by sorely missed by his family and friends. May he eternally be graced with God’s love.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Color Guard, with burial to follow in the Eveleth Cemetery.
