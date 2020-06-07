James Eduard Olson of Crosslake, Minnesota, 1932 - 2020.
Born Dec. 30, 1932, Jim was raised in North St. Paul, MN, by parents Clifford Monty Olson and Mary Sophia (Jaeger) Olson in a community of family and friends. Jim graduated from high school in North St. Paul as band president who lettered in speech, drama, band and choral music. He proudly served two years in the army as a signal corpsman and then enrolled at the University of Minnesota. His business studies eventually became a major in Radio and TV Speech with a geology minor, showing Jim’s varied interests.
His abilities to connect and care served him well at Campbell-Mithun advertising agency; in the Junior Achievement organization both in Decatur, IL, and Duluth; and as the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota director. As director, Jim traveled across the northern part of the state from his home base in Chisholm, helping care agencies reach their goals. He dearly loved his retirement years spent on Cross Lake.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clifford (Martha) Olson and infant brother Thomas. He is survived by his sister Ellen (Gary L.) Hedin, niece Marya Ribikawskis (Lawrence) Halbach, and nephews John (Jackie) Olson, Jeffrey (Laura) Olson and Gary J. (Kari) Hedin. Grand nieces and nephews are Christopher Olson; Cara and Sophie Olson; Benjamin, Ethan and Lydia Halbach; Linnea and Jonas Hedin. Our family acknowledges his cousins and friends who knew and appreciated Jim.
“Uncle Jim” was the brother who taught you to drive, who cleaned your fish. That uncle with the player piano, the telescope, the mini-slot machine, the glowing beer signs with dancing bears and stars, the remnant “out house”, the vintage jeep, the fireworks, who finally raised you up on water skis to skim the Cross Lake bay. That friend who grilled on the deck or served hot dish and salad or a sausage and egg strata, just so. He had geraniums, impatiens, always the well-fed squirrels and birds, and the flag flying from the pole by the firepit. He loved TV who-done-its, musicals, symphonies, and especially harmonizing loud and clear. He took a trip on a windjammer, sailed his little class-X sailboat and buzzed around in boats. And there was the tiny island cabin clinging to the rock slab, vanished now as a part of Voyager’s National Park. Ping pong and Monopoly became snowmobiling and cribbage, but really it was boats -- not fancy ones, just boats big enough to treat you to a cruise around the lake and fast enough to get you home before the storm hit.
o
Jim did not wish for a public service. Parkinson’s took him away. The Silver Bay Veterans Home so kindly and safely eased his passing on 4-25-20 in the midst of a changing world.
