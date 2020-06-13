James Edward “Jim” Tyssen, 75, of St. Cloud and formerly of Eveleth, died June 4, 2020, in a St. Cloud hospital.
He was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Duluth to George and Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen. He had an older brother John “Jack” and a younger brother Arthur “Buddy.” Jim grew up in Eveleth, where his parents owned the Tyssen Floral Shop, and he graduated from Eveleth High School in 1962.
Jim earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from St. Cloud State, using the GI bill after his military service. In 1971 he began his career in the Kimball, Minn., schools, teaching elementary education and elementary music and each year having his students present a Christmas musical. He taught in Kimball until his retirement.
Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Specialist E-4 and serving from 1967-1968 as a radio operator in the 1st Infantry Division.
He was a guitar player and singer in the early 1960s in the Sonics, one of the first rock ‘n’ roll bands on the Range. He also taught private guitar lessons. Playing the guitar remained a lifelong pastime.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dagmar (Jackson) Tyssen; his father, George Tyssen; his wife, Joyce Hoppe; brother, Arthur “Buddy” Tyssen; and a cousin, John Jackson.
He is survived by his brother, John “Jack” Tyssen (wife Lana Grill Tyssen); nephew, Dustin (Fernanda)Tyssen; nieces, Shannon Ferguson and Erica (Chris) Spangler; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins, Robert “Bob” Jackson and Sue (Jackson) Stanisich (husband Tony); stepdaughter, Roberta Hoppe; and former wife, Linda Tyssen.
He will be buried at a later date in the Tyssen family plot in the Eveleth Cemetery, with family and friends welcome to be present and military honors to be accorded. A notice of the date and time will be listed in the newspaper.
