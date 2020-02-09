James J. “Jim” Potocnik, D.D.S., recently passed away of natural causes at his home in Boulder City, NV at the age of 70.
Jim was born in Aurora, MN, to Michael and Marion Potocnik. After graduating from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, he earned a Doctorate in Dentistry from the University of Minnesota. He then opened a private dental practice in St. Paul, MN, where he practiced until his retirement in 2002. While enjoying retirement he lived in Las Vegas, North Carolina, then divided his time between his homes in Tennessee and Nevada.
Jim enjoyed boating, motorcycle riding, and was an avid sports fan. He especially loved baseball and visited many of the most famous baseball fields in the country.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ernest “Steve” Rabb; and brother-in-law, Richard Domanoski.
He is survived by his five siblings: Joan Domanoski, Aurora, MN, Theresa (Dave) McGauley, Forest Lake, MN, Larry (Shirley) Potocnik, Eveleth, MN, Robert (Carol) Potocnik, Coon Rapids, MN, Barbara (Allen) Kalar, Ave Maria, FL; sister-in-law, Marlys Rabb, Aurora, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Aurora, MN.
