James J. Mehle Sr., 76, of Hibbing passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fairview Range Medical Center. He was born on December 18, 1942 to John and Frances (Mikolich) Mehle in Ely. He was a 1961 graduate of the Ely Memorial High School. After graduating, Jim served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant and was once stationed in Germany. While on leave, he had the opportunity to visit relatives and the ancestral family home of his grandfather, Johan, in Slovenia. Jim had a 33-year career with Eveleth Taconite and retired in 1998. Jim was united in marriage to Donna Mehle on May 9, 1999.
Jim enjoyed spending time with family, being outdoors, and watching wildlife. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go camping and hunting. Jim was also very skilled in carpentry, plumbing, and completing many remodeling projects in his homes over the years. He was very proud to have taken the time to make sure everything was perfectly level and square. Jim’s great sense of humor and quick wittedness will be greatly missed by family, friends, and acquaintances.
Jim is survived by his children, James (Jill) Mehle Jr. of Otsego, MN, Paul (Jolene) Mehle of Lakeville, MN, Pam (Jason) Liestman of Becker, MN, and Christy (Andy) Berndt of St. Michael, MN; stepchildren, Christy (Christopher) Peterson, and Michael Tuomi; siblings, Michael (Jan) Mehle of Minnetonka, MN, and Robert (Jayme) Mehle, Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, Jamae (Bill) Halluska, Justine Mehle, Mikayla Mehle, Matt (Brittany) Mehle, Garrett Mehle, Mari Liestman, Jacob Liestman, Jayna Berndt, Griffin Berndt, and Jace Berndt; great-grandchildren, Billy, Presley, Josephine, Daweslyn, Brooklyn, and Parker; step grandchildren, RayAnna Peterson, Kaitlyn Peterson, and Logan Peterson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances; wife, Donna; siblings, Rosemary (Jim) Hill, Ray (Val) Mehle, and two infant sisters.
A Celebration of Life open-house gathering will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 3-5 p.m. at the Grand Ely Lodge in Ely, MN. Memorials may be sent c/o Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN.
