James “Jim” Milford Nesselroad, 81, of Markham died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born on May 31, 1938 to James Sr. and Elma (Nyyssela) Nesselroad in Biwabik. He grew up in Markham and graduated from Aurora High School, Class of 1955. Following high school, Jim went to work at Erie Mining Company. Jim enlisted into the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Jim was united in marriage to Judith Merk on January 7, 1961. The couple lived in the Twin Cities where Jim was a land surveyor. They returned to Markham when Jim returned to Erie. He later went to work as a house mechanic for the US Postal Service in Duluth, where he retired after 15 years of service. Jim was a member of the Palo Congregational Church, the Colvin Township Board (25 years) and also a lifetime member of the American Highland Association. Jim enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and traveling. He took the greatest pleasure in being a father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Judy; two children: Dr. James III (Dr. Valerie Flacco) Nesselroad of Wataga, IL and Jennifer Nesselroad Raihala of Markham; three grandchildren: Harry Raihala, Hunter James and Taylor Ann Nesselroad of Wataga, IL; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; as well as his special pest, Chewie.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Nori; brother, Paul Wesley; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert.
