James Russell LaFreniere Jr., 80, of Aurora, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Essentia Health – Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora, MN.
James was born January 18, 1939 in Hibbing, MN to James and Mary (Sturbitz) LaFreniere Sr. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and on December 1, 1956 married his high school sweetheart Carol Mathews at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Jim began working for Erie Mining Company and later for LTV Steel as a production truck driver and step-up foreman with 41 years of service. He later worked part-time for NRI Electronics as a janitor for approximately eight years.
Jim enjoyed traveling, bowling, playing cards, dancing and casino trips. He especially enjoyed family time at the cabin. Jim was known as a jokester, sometimes referred to as “a hoot” and loved to make people smile. He was a member of Steelworkers #4108 and was a former Aurora Moose member.
Survivors include his wife, Carol of 62 years; children: Debbie (Steve) Dorn, Gary (Laura) LaFreniere, Rick (Lori) LaFreniere and Diane (Jon) Seabrook; grandchildren: Kristine (Jay) Norberg, Kayla Dorn, Anna (Jim) Scollard, Josh LaFreniere, Luke LaFreniere, Rachel Lara, Tracy Komanti, Keith (Carly) Kangas; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Roger (Shirley) LaFreniere; sisters: Shari (J.C.) Stock and Cindy (Peter) Hyduke; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James Sr., Mary and Vida; brother, Mick LaFreniere; sister, Marcia Gail LaFreniere.
Funeral service for James will be 10am Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Aurora with Pastor John Jacquart officiating. Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Graveside service will be 1:30pm Friday in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Care Partners.
