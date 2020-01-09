James Sarkela, 71, of Iron, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the U of M Heart Hospital from complications of heart bypass surgery.
James Sarkela was born May 9, 1948 to John and Velma (Tuomi) Sarkela.
Jim loved all sports, especially the Viking and Twins. He would only talk to you during halftime.
A very witty person, he had a joke about everything, including himself. He was even joking on the way to surgery.
He is survived by his sons, Michael (Desiree) of Virginia and Timothy of Eagan; grandson, Nicholas; brother, Ken (Elaine) of Mpls.; as well as many cousins and special friend, Connie Bauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Michelle Schwalbe.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Range Funeral Home in Virginia and continue one hour prior to the 11:00 am funeral service on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Riverside Chapel in Forbes. Burial will take place in Forbes Cemetery. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit, www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
