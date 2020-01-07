Memorial Service for James T. Wengler, 78, of Ely Lake, Eveleth, will be 10:30am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Brad Felix officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
He died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Essentia Health – Virginia, Minnesota.
James was born March 15, 1941in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Theodore and Irene (Pangburn) Wengler. He was a graduate of Sauk Centre High School and later served with the US Army from 1960-1962. In the mid-1970’s he moved to the Iron Range. On December 16, 1993 he married Michelle Salveson in Sisseton, South Dakota.
Jim worked for Inland Steel and retired from there in July 2001. He also owned and operated T-Bird Waterproofing for over 40 years and owned and operated his own trucking company for a short time.
He was a member of the Virginia American Legion Post and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle; children: Jeff (Sue) Wengler of Nebraska, Connie Wengler of Pennsylvania, Jason Wengler of Forest Lake and Jill MacInnis of Eveleth; grandchildren: Meisha, Kylie, Tanner, Mathew and Mia; step-children: Shelley (Tim) Coates of Midway and R.J. (Trina) Borgerding of Eau Claire; step-grandchildren: Jestin, Mitchell, Alex and Shayla; sisters: Marie Unger and Rosella Maile; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Pepe.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a step-grandson, Connor.
