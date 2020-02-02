Jane Elaine Palokangas (Merila), 77, of Mahtomedi died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Andrews Village.
She was born September 13, 1942 in Virginia, MN to Walter and Margaret (Hobrle) Merila.Jane grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Cotton High School in 1960 as valedictorian of her class. She married Wesley Palokangas on August 3rd, 1963 and had two children, Jill and Erik.
They lived in Minneapolis, on the Iron Range and in 1985 moved to Winona, MN where Jane lived for 30 years before moving to Mahtomedi. As a busy mom and working at Winona State University, Jane received her bachelor’s degree from Winona State University in 1997.Jane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was genuine, kind, honest, compassionate, and always greeted you with a smile.
Jane’s passions included her grandchildren, family, friends, pets, reading, writing and walking. She was known around St. Andrews Village as making the rounds around the building walking and visiting with friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wes as well as her parents, her brother, Bill, her sister in law, Beverly, and her brother in law, Clyde.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jill (Brad) Behnke of Mahtomedi, MN and Erik Palokangas of Trempeleau, WI; grandsons, Max and Cameron; siblings, Judy Merila and Joyce Wallace of Longview, WA; in-laws, Dennis and Jane Palokangas of Eveleth, MN, Leo Cherro of Aurora, MN, Nell Palokangas of Virginia, MN; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Jane’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Andrews Village, HealthPartners Hospice, and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church for the wonderful care they gave to Jane as well as to Jill and Erik during Jane’s final weeks.Memorials preferred to the donor’s choice. Some of Jane’s favorites include the Animal Humane Society, MADD, American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.“God saw that she was getting tired, a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around her and said, “Come to Me”.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at ST. ANDREW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN 55082, 651-439-5511.
