Jane S. Planton, age 66, longtime resident of Duluth died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Duluth. She was born August 17, 1953, in Soudan, MN, the daughter of Tony and Rose (Mertel) Planton. She was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School and went on to receive her degree as an LPN.
Jane worked as an LPN at St. Luke’s in Duluth – retiring after 42 years of service. She later worked part-time at the Chris Jensen Nursing Home in Duluth. Jane was an avid Vikings Fan and enjoyed traveling, socializing with her friends, and shopping.
Jane is survived by her brother Jim (Becky) Planton of Lake Vermilion – Soudan; several cousins and friends; and her cats.
She was preceded in death by her father: Tony in 1974; and her mother: Rose in 1999.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Mass Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Fr. Nick Nelson will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
