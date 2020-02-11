Jane Vera Villebrun, 78, of Nett Lake, MN passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
A Traditional Wake will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Nett Lake Government and Services Center. The Traditional Native Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM also at the center. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
