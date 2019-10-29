Janice L. Newberg, 80, of Forbes died Monday, October 28, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Virginia. She was born on June 16, 1939 in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota to Martin and Laura (Ducharme) Haupt and moved with her family to Zim as a child. Janice graduated from Cherry High School and was united in marriage to Marvin W. Newberg on May 24, 1958 at the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Eveleth.
Jan had worked as a checker at Piggly Wiggly and Super One in Virginia before retiring in 1994. Retirement did not slow her down, as she volunteered with Meals on Wheels for several years and received the Northland Volunteer Councils’ Volunteer of the Year award in 1996. Over the years Jan served on several committees at the Resurrection Church, served as the kitchen coordinator, and was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Margaret #1888.
Jan loved to decorate, especially the yard for the holidays and her home was a popular destination to view Christmas lights. Jan spent many hours in the yard with Marv, caring for an abundance of flower beds. She enjoyed gardening and was particularly fond of raspberries and fresh tomatoes. She often brought fresh or canned items as an extra treat when delivering Meals. She was an avid baker and recipe clipper. Jan was always available to watch her grandchildren and attended their sporting events and scout activities.
She is survived by her daughters Barb Hovet of Eveleth and Cindy (Perry) Quick of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren Mark (Jen) Larson, Daisy (Cory) Cartier, Tad (Claire) Hovet, and Marina, Svetlana, Alexey,
Vera, and Vila Quick; Great-grandchildren Missy, Mark, and Maddy Larson, Cruz, Esme, and Iris Cartier, Nova and Vice Hovet, and Preston Short; sister Etta Palo of Mt. Iron, and brothers Tim Haupt of Loveland, Colorado and Myron Haupt of Biwabik.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 2013; her son, John; daughter, Kathy; sisters, Dorothy Morcom, Sue Lampi, and Ilene Kultala.
o
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Forbes Cemetery. To sign the guestbook and leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.