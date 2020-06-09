Jason James Hadrava, 43, of Duluth MN, went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. He was born March 20, 1977 on the Spring Solstice in Virginia, MN.
Jason joined the United States Marine Corps in 1995 and served for 8 years. There he served at Fort Detrick and Quantico while earning the rank of Sergeant upon leaving and returning to civilian life.
Jason worked for several years at Geico Insurance. He was able to achieve top in sales for many consecutive years and was even awarded a meet and greet with Warren Buffet. He enjoyed quiet time around a fire and spending time in his home with his family.
Jason is survived by his daughter Kira MonaLisa Hadrava, mother Debbie Jacobson, step-mother Janis Hadrava, brother Thomas (Mykle) Hadrava, sisters Kacera and Katrina Arnberg, Grandmother Marie Hadrava, as well as his nieces and nephew. Jason is preceded in death by his father James (Janis) Hadrava.
A small graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 PM, this Saturday, June 13 at the Eveleth Cemetery. Words and memories to follow, shared by Pastor Gus Layman.
