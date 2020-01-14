Jean A. Holappa, 100, formally of Tower, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Blackduck, Minnesota.
o
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tower. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Holappa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.