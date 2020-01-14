Jean A. Holappa, 100, formally of Tower, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Blackduck, Minnesota.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tower. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

