Jean Adair Bystrom Holappa, 100, formerly of Tower and Virginia, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Blackduck, Minnesota.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tower. Visittion will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Spring burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Tower. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.

