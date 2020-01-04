The good Lord released an Angel from our lives as he needed Mom to send a special love to all of us on Earth.
Jean Marie (Campbell) Uidenich, age 91, went to serve our Lord on Nov. 16, 2019. She was born on Sept. 23, 1928. She was the only child of five Irish children to born in the U.S. Mom was a retired nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. She was employed as a Pediatrician Nurse as she loved to work with children.
Mom was married for 75 years to her loving husband, Lawrence and they resided in Eveleth until they moved to Arizona in 1972. They frequently returned each summer to spend time with their Loved Ones. Mom had many friends and belonged to the then Holy Family Church in Eveleth.
She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her son John and many other beloved family members.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Lawrence and her children Bill, Jayne and Dan.
Mom will be put to rest at St. Clemens Church on later date. Mom is still with us Today and Forever.
