Jean Schottmuller, age 77 of Virginia, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at home. She was born February 3, 1942 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Martin and Marie (Krech) Stettner. Her father died before she was born, and her mother was then married to Joseph Karp, the father that she knew. Jean was united in marriage to Bruce G. Schottmuller in Cottage Grove, MN, on August 24, 1962. They built a home on Murphy Lake full of love and cherished memories. She devoted her time to raising their 5 children and caring for their family.
Jean is survived by her children: Wade (Jena) Schottmuller of Eveleth, MN, Wendy (Bruce) Sweney of Embarrass, MN, Wannette (Jay) Miller of Gilbert, MN, Dana (Daryl) Banttari of Burnsville, MN, and Dawn (David) Crandall of Britt, MN; siblings: Shirley Jackson, Mary Jo Holzschuh, Joseph Karp II, Elizabeth (Robert) Hill, and Anthony Karp; grandchildren: Justin (Annie) Schottmuller, Raschelle (Jarrod) Stanley, Corrissa Schottmuller, Jarrett (Kylie) Schottmuller, William Thraenert, Christopher Thraenert, Nicholas Thraenert, Benjamin Thraenert, Heather Miller, Colton Miller, Matthew Campbell, Claire (Taylor) Campbell, Kyle Schottmuller, Carter Crandall, Ashton Crandall, and Briar Crandall, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; step-father; husband: Bruce; and sister: Rose.
o
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the 1:00 pm Memorial Service Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midway. Pastor Jerry Deppa will officiate.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.